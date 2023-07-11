Study: Students need months of extra schooling to fix post-lockdown learning gaps

OAN’s Alicia Summers
1:51 PM – Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Students in the U.S. require over four months of additional schooling to tackle learning gaps in reading and math caused by the lockdown, as revealed in a recent study by the Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA). Parents are increasingly concerned that despite the allocation of tens of billions in federal COVID relief funds to address the aftermath, progress in reading and math has stagnated for students in grades 3 through 8, with marginalized groups being particularly affected. Denisha Allen, Senior Fellow at the American Federation for Children, joins OAN’s Alicia Summer to delve deeper into this issue and explore potential solutions.
