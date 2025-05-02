Spring Break Spike Or Warning Sign? Jobless Claims Jump As Economy Sends Mixed Signals

OAN’s Alicia Summers
10:17 PM – Friday, May 2, 2025
Jobless claims just hit a several-month high, rising by 18,000 according to the Labor Department. Bloomberg attributes the spike to a “spring break surge,” while continuing claims also ticked up to 1.9 million. Despite the bump, experts say there’s no reason to panic—layoffs are still historically low, and many companies are staying in wait-and-see mode due to ongoing tariff uncertainty. Dale Smothers of RDS Wealth Management says the broader economic outlook remains complex but not alarming. With new business investments, easing inflation, the Ukraine minerals deal, and potential tax cuts from the Big Beautiful Bill, there’s reason for cautious optimism. Still, concerns remain about a slight dip in GDP and the unknown impact of tariffs. Friday’s upcoming jobs report will be a key indicator of where we’re headed. For retirees and working Americans alike, strategic planning remains essential.