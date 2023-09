OAN’s John Hines

5:40 PM – Tuesday, September 12, 2023

After the Biden Administration’s negotiations with Iran on releasing 5 hostages, members of the United States senate are speaking out, questioning the wisdom of a deal which could encourage future attempts to take American hostages. One America’s John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement