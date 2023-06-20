SCOTUS attorney: Roberts moving high court to end ‘Chevron Deference’

OAN’s Neil W. McCabe
12:48 PM – Tuesday, June 20, 2023
National Political Correspondent Neil W. McCabe interviewed attorney George Braun, a member of the Supreme Court bar, who has appeared more than 30 times before the high court, about Braun’s analysis of Chief Justice John Roberts’ leadership, which leads him to predict that the chief justice is targeting the four-decade precedent of “Chevron Deference.” This precedent instructs lower courts to bias their decisions in favor of federal regulators, and it has enabled the growth of the administrative state.
