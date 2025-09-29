Scientists test bite-resistant wetsuits to protect against sharks in South Australia

Scientists at Flinders University in South Australia have tested bite-resistant wetsuits designed to reduce injuries from shark encounters. Using white and tiger sharks, the research showed that these new materials can limit critical damage compared to standard neoprene suits.

The goal of the technology is to protect arteries, slow blood loss, and give swimmers, surfers, and divers more time to reach safety and medical care. Experts say this breakthrough could be especially valuable for those who spend long hours in the ocean where large sharks are more common.



