RFK Jr. Advocates For Regulated Psychedelics In Mental Health

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
11:43 AM – Tuesday, November 19, 2024
President Trump has nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services, promising to “Make America Healthy Again.” Kennedy, known for his controversial views, has criticized the impact of industrial food systems, pharmaceutical companies, and harmful additives on public health.
He envisions the HHS taking a strong role in protecting Americans from these issues while advocating for innovative approaches, including a regulated framework for using psychedelics in mental health care. With mental health in crisis. Kennedy’s nomination has sparked discussions about the need for unconventional leadership in addressing these challenges.
Joining the conversation with Alicia Summers is Doug Drysdale, CEO of Cybin, a leader in neuropsychiatry treatments, to explore the potential impact of RFK Jr.’s vision for HHS.