Ret. ICE Supervisory Special Agent on Expiration of Title 42

OAN Stephanie Myers
11:16 AM – Monday, May 15, 2023
The expiration of Title 42 has already caused a multitude of issues at the southern border. Tens of thousands of migrants have been waiting at the U.S.-Mexico border for the restrictions to end, causing a major surge and putting pressure on the Biden administration. One America’s Stephanie Myers speaks with retired ICE Supervisory Special Agent, Victor Avila, to get his take on the matter and debunk misconceptions about the migrant crisis.
