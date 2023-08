OAN’s Stella Escobedo

2:19 PM – Monday, August 7, 2023

Environmental, social, and corporate governance, also known as “ESG,” has received much pushback as many have referred to it as “woke capitalism”.

Now, there are reports that Blackrock’s CEO will not be using the term anymore. One America’s Stella Escobedo spoke about it with Robert Rubin, the founder and president of Rubin Wealth Management.

