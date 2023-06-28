Reporter Simon Ateba calls out WH for scrubbing his interaction with Jeane-Pierre on YouTube 

OAN’s Stella Escobedo
2:42 PM – Wednesday, June 28, 2023
The White House is blaming the removal of reporter Simon Ateba and Press Secretary Karine Jeane-Pierre’s interaction on YouTube on a “technical glitch.” Ateba tried to ask Jean-Pierre a question after she spoke about the White House’s commitment to freedom of the press, but was shot down and Jean-Pierre even threatened to end the press briefing. One America’s Stella Escobedo spoke with Ateba about why he believes his interaction was scrubbed from YouTube, but later restored.
