Protecting Kids, Not Porn: Supreme Court Sets New Precedent

OAN’s Alicia Summers

7:47 AM – Monday, July 7, 2024

In a landmark 6-3 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld Texas’s age verification law for pornographic websites, marking a historic win for parents and child safety advocates. The Court ruled that requiring users to show ID before accessing explicit content does not violate the First Amendment—a major blow to the porn industry and a green light for other states considering similar protections.

The ruling doesn’t mandate age verification nationwide, but it sets a powerful legal precedent that could pave the way for broader adoption of such laws across the country. Anti-trafficking group Exodus Cry, which submitted a 36-page amicus brief in support of the Texas law, praised the decision as a turning point in the effort to shield minors from online exploitation.

Christina Rangel, Director of Public Policy at Exodus Cry joins Alicia Summers

Share this post!