Producer And Consumer Prices Ease — Is Relief Here To Stay?

OAN’s Alicia Summers
2:52 PM – Wednesday, May 15, 2024
The latest inflation read shows some relief for businesses, with April’s Producer Price Index coming in lower than expected—down 0.5%. That follows the Consumer Price Index report earlier this week, which showed inflation for everyday Americans cooled to a four-year low, even with tariffs still in place. While critics warn about potential trade tensions, major companies like Apple, NVIDIA, and TSMC have committed billions in new U.S. investments. President Trump says the total now tops $10 trillion, including more than $1 trillion in new pledges from Arab nations like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE—where he is currently visiting. Jobs remain steady, and prices on essentials like gas, groceries, and even eggs are ticking down. Anthony Saccaro, President of Providence Financial and Insurance Services, joins Alicia Summers to discuss this, when an interest rate could be coming and what Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” to extend tax cuts could bring to American families.