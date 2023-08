OAN’s Alicia Summers

4:14 PM – Wednesday, August 16, 2023

President Biden is scheduled to visit Maui on Monday. This comes as the death toll has tragically risen to at least 106.

Hawaii State Representative Diamond Garcia explains how the president has requested $24 billion for Ukraine and $12 billion for FEMA, as FEMA is facing a potential depletion of its funds. Garcia also discussed the upcoming plans for Maui in an interview with OAN’s Alicia Summers.

