Powerhouse showdown: Trump vs. Musk over ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ — What’s at stake for America?

OAN’s Alicia Summers
1:16 PM – Friday, June 6, 2025
This week’s biggest story is the fierce feud between the most powerful man and the richest man in the world over the controversial “Big Beautiful Bill.” This bill isn’t about perfection — it’s about survival. If the Senate kills it, 60% of American households could face significant tax hikes, according to the Tax Policy Center. If it passes, it delivers on Trump’s campaign promises: funding for mass deportations, border wall construction, tax cuts on tips and overtime, incentives for U.S. manufacturing and investment, and unleashing American energy. Meanwhile, Democrats warn the bill could kick millions off healthcare by cutting Medicaid and crippling the ACA, private insurance, and Medicare—estimates now say up to 16 million could lose coverage. Supporters say the bill ends taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal immigrants and requires able-bodied adults with no dependents to work or perform community service to qualify for federal benefits. Elon Musk opposes cuts to electric vehicle incentives and warns the bill could add $3 trillion to the deficit over 10 years. Alicia Summers asked expert Jeffrey Small, Managing Partner at Retirement Income Source, if this bill protects working Americans or needs a Senate rethink.