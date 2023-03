OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:26 PM – Monday, March 20, 2023

Senior counsel for the National Legal and Policy Center, Paul Kamenar says, Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg’s potential indictment and arrest of former President Trump would be a clear case of using a two bit misdemeanor charge to fuel a “witch hunt” and “vindictive prosecution.”

One America’s John Hines has more from Washington.