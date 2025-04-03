Post-Liberation Day Reaction

OAN’s Alicia Summers
3:44 PM – Thursday, April 3, 2025
It’ Post-Liberation Day, and the world is reacting. Trump’s reciprocal and 10% baseline tariffs have triggered threats of retaliation from the EU and China, while Canada plans tariffs on U.S. auto parts. The Dow plunged nearly 1,700 points—its worst drop since 2020—fueling trade war fears. But the president says: don’t worry. Some countries, like Thailand, Vietnam, and India, are open to talks, and Mexico isn’t retaliating. That’s likely why reciprocal tariffs don’t kick in until April 9th—to allow time for negotiations. Canada and Mexico are exempt due to USMCA, while Russia faces separate sanctions. Starting Saturday, the 10% baseline tariff hits all, and the 25% tariff on foreign-built cars is already in effect—time to buy American. Meanwhile, the Left is screaming “recession,” but they ignore the trillions pouring into the U.S. economy. Apple, NVIDIA, TSMC, Meta, and Johnson & Johnson are making massive investments, bringing jobs we badly need. Continuing jobless claims just hit their highest level since November 2021. Alicia Summers spoke with Anthony Saccaro, president of providence financial and insurance services about what’s next.