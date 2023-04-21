Poll: VA. Voters to blame Youngin if woke DOD removes Reconciliation Monument

OAN Newsroom
8:40 AM – Friday, April 21, 2023
A poll conducted of Virginia voters found that a majority of respondents would hold Virginia GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin responsible with he does not act to prevent the Defense Department from removing the Reconciliation Monument from Arlington National Cemetery. President T. Woodrow Wilson dedicated the monument at the site of roughly 500 Confederate graves in 1912, which was sculpted by Moses Ezekiel, the first Jewish graduate of Virginia Military Institute. One America’s Neil McCabe has more.