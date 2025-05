OAN Staff Stephanie Myers

10:01 AM – Tuesday, May 14, 2025

President Trump’s new executive order pledges to drastically lower prescription drug prices by instituting a “most favored nation” policy, ensuring Americans pay no more than the lowest prices paid anywhere from the world.

One America’s Stephanie Myers spoke with former Congressman and Spokesman for the Pharmaceutical Reform Alliance, J.D. Hayworth, about the significance of this action.

