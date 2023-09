OAN’s John Hines

11:55 AM – Monday, September 11, 2023

In an exclusive interview, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul tells One America News that as new Covid requirements are emerging at some schools, there is no good science to support mandatory masks and vaccines among young people. One America’s John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.

