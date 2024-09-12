Palti Reacts To 1st Presidential Debate Between Trump, Harris

OAN Staff Katie Smith
7:44 AM – Thursday, September 12, 2024
The first show down between 45th President Donald Trump and VP Kamala Harris is in the books. Harris appeared to have a helping hand from the moderators and Trump fared well, given the circumstances. The debate didn’t answer many questions for Americans, as the answers we heard from the incumbent candidate were more so beating around the bush. One America’s Katie Smith brought in Kamala Harris Impressionist, Creator and Comedian Estee Palti to discuss.