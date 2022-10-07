One-on-One with Virginia congressional candidate and senior pastor of New Life Harvest Church, Leon Benjamin

OAN Newsroom

Friday, October 6, 2022

Following a week of backlash from wearing a ‘white lives matter’ shirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, Kanye West or Ye sat down with tucker Carlson last night, wearing a picture of an ultrasound around his neck to make yet another controversial point, being pro-life.

Ye also talked about his support for President Trump and the backlash he’s been facing in Hollywood due to his political views.

Virginia congressional candidate and senior pastor of New Life Harvest Church, Leon Benjamin joins OAN to discuss the backlash Ye has faced for expressing his political views.