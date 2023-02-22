One-on-one with the star of a new COVID docu-series called Follow The Science, Clifton Duncan

OAN Newsroom
3:32 PM PT – Wednesday, February 22, 2023
A new docu-series on the extended government imposed lockdowns shines light on the pandemic response.
It aims to expose the detrimental impacts of the pseudo-scientific mandates implemented during the pandemic to stop the spread or flatten the curve.
It’s called Follow The Science.
Clifton Duncan stars in the docu-series. He’s an award-winning actor who was cancelled after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
He joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss.