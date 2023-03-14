One-on-one with the President of Johnson Wealth & Income Management, Matthew Johnson

OAN Newsroom

2:57 PM PT – Tuesday, March 14, 2023

The consumer price index report for February is out, showing inflation is up 6%from a year ago.

The Labor Department released the latest report Tuesday, which is a drop from January’s 6.4%.

Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell indicated last week that more interest rate hikes are expected, as the fight to bring down inflation is still on, but will that change with the failure of two major banks?

