One-on-One with The Federalist’s Tristan Justice

UPDATED 4:00 PM PT – Thursday, December 1, 2022
Twitter tidings this week:
First, Musk said Twitter has interfered in elections. Then, the former Twitter Safety Chief admitted that censoring the Hunter laptop story right before the 2020 elections was a mistake. And finally, Apple said it’s not going to remove Twitter from the app store.
All this is raising questions about the monopolistic power of big tech and its ability to suffocate dissent. Tristan Justice with The Federalist joined OAN’s Alicia Summers to talk about the recent revelations about big tech.