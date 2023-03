OAN Newsroom

8:53 AM PT – Saturday, March 11, 2023

A timely new book called Uncovered explains how the media got cozy with power, abandoned its principles, and lost the people.

It lays out why trust in the media is really low, how to fix it, and how to identify misleading stories.

The author, Steve Krakauer is a former CNN executive, he also used to work at Fox News, NBC and is the EP of the Megyn Kelly Show.

He joins OAN’s Alicia Summers.