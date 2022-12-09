One-on-One with Terry Schilling, President of American Principles Project

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:11 PM PT – Friday, December 9, 2022
Part two of the Twitter Files is released to the public, exposing the company’s shadow-banning tactics against one political side. These files give examples of what half of the country has known: big tech has been censoring conservative voices and anyone who questioned the COVID narrative. This no doubt shaped public opinion by suppressing dissent. Terry Schilling, President of American Principles Project was a big-tech victim and joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss.