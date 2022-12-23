One-on-one with Scott Presler

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:29 AM PT – Friday, December 23, 2022

The race for the RNC chair heats up with two candidates vying for the seat currently held by incumbent, Ronna McDaniel.

One of those candidates is Harmeet Dillon. She’s a lawyer and a national committeewoman of the Republican National Committee for California.

Dillon said – if elected, one of her first job offers will be to Scott Presler. He is a man who has been on mission the past few years helping the Republican party in several ways including educating people across the country on why they should resister as a Republican and vote.

Scott Presler joins OAN’s Alicia Summers with his thought on what the Republican party needs.