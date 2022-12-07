One-on-One with Robert Salvador, CEO OF DigiBuild

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:45 PM PT – Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Update on the FTX saga.

FTX is the cryto-exchange worth more than $30B that recently imploded.

At least $8B in customer funds are missing, some say their life savings are gone.

FTX’s former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried is under investigation after it was discovered that he may have funneled client funds to politicians.

Bankman-Fried was reportedly the second-largest donor to the democrat party this last election cycle. Robert Salvador, CEO OF DigiBuild joins OAN’s Alicia Summers with an update on the FTX Saga.