One-on-one with President of the American Principles Project, Terry Schilling

4:17 PM – Monday, April 17, 2023
Since Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, experienced a multi-billion dollar market value loss after partnering with a trans activist for an ad, Budweiser has released a new ad that went viral over the weekend. The new ad has a patriotic, pro-American vibe, but it does not address the backlash over Bud Light’s previous ad supporting trans activist Dylan Mulvaney. Many women claim that the previous ad was an insult to biological women and was divisive. President of the American Principles Project, Terry Schilling, joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss.