One-on-One with New York firefighter, Paul Schweit

Friday, October 28, 2022

The city of New York appealed a New York Supreme Court ruling that would have reinstated city workers that chose to defy a city vaccine mandate by not getting the COVID-19 shots. The ruling would have also given them back-pay. This appeal means the unvaccinated workers at the heart of this lawsuit will not get anything back yet as the appeal keeps the mandate in place. How this legal battle plays-out could set a national precedent. New York firefighter, Paul Schweit, was put on unpaid leave for the past 11 months for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Schweit joined OAN’s Alicia Summers to talk about how the latest legal battle could affect him.