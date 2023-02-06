One-on-one with Military expert, Glenn Ignazio

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:49 PM PT – Monday, February 6, 2023

The Chinese spy balloon highlighted the danger of the escalating rivalry between two superpowers…making the threat from Beijing more immediate.

For example, Chinese officials have threatened to retaliate with countermeasures.

Many are criticizing the administration saying the way it dealt with Chinese espionage made America look weak again on the world stage.

There is a bipartisan push for stronger action against China.

Military expert, Glenn Ignazio joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss.