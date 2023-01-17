One-on-one with Independent Rights Attorney, David Pivtorak

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:44 PM PT – Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Independent rights attorney, David Pivtorak joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to weigh in on several discrimination stories:
The NHL backing down from a woke job fair after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis calls out the league.
The open Supreme Court case against Harvard and the University of North Carolina for allegedly discriminating against Asians in the admissions process.
And the Attorney General of Virginia launching an investigation into several Virginia schools for allegedly delaying notifying students of earning National Merit Awards in the name of equity.