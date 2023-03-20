One-on-one with Geopolitical Analyst, Harley Lippman

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:16 PM – Monday, March 20, 2023

Two of America’s adversaries met in Moscow today. Russian president Vladimir Putin is hosting Chinese president Xi Jinping. They called each other “dear friends.” China has notably sought to be a mediator in the war in Ukraine, proposing a peace plan without the U.S.

This meeting comes after China brokered a diplomatic deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia and after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes.

A Geopolitical Analyst, Harley Lippman joins One America’s Alicia Summers to Discuss.