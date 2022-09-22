One-on-One with Executive director of the Clearity Foundation, Hillary Theakston

OAN Newsroom
September 22, 2022
Cancer sucks and chances are you’ve been affected by the disease or know someone who has. September is ovarian cancer awareness month. This type of cancer often has no symptoms, making it difficult to diagnose. Too many times it goes untreated until it has advanced; making the survival rate low. The Clearity Foundation is a national non-profit dedicated to improving the survival and quality of life of women with ovarian cancer. Executive director of Clearity Foundation, Hillary Theakston joined OAN’s Alicia Summers with what to look for.