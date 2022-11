OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:55 PM PT – Tuesday, November 14, 2022

Another key economic report out today shows inflation may be slowing.

The Producer Price Index, a measure of whole sale inflation, rose less than expected. It is up .2% for October compared to the .4% expected.

Wholesale prices are still 8% more than they were a year ago. Eddy Gifford, Wealth Advisor with TACTIVE joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to breakdown the latest data