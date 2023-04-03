One-on-One with Drew Davis, Executive Director of CityServe Arkansas

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:20 PM – Monday, April 3, 2023
The death toll from violent storms in the south and Midwest rises to 32 after dozens of tornadoes ripped through neighborhoods. Residents in the affected areas are assessing the damage and are beginning the daunting task of cleaning up. One organization helping with that is CityServe Arkansas. It has already distributed over $50,000 of emergency resources and counting.
Drew Davis, executive director of CityServe Arkansas joins OAN’s Alicia Summers with an update on the storm relief.