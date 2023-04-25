One-on-one with Co-founder of Moms For Liberty, Tiffany Justice

OAN Newsroom

1:52 PM – Tuesday, April 25, 2023

The book ban battle rages on as some parents say books with pornographic or inappropriate content should be removed from schools. Others call this censorship targeting books by and about people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals. Biden just launched his campaign video which includes slamming so-called book-bans. And Pen America, a nonprofit with a mission statement of defending and celebrating free expression in the U.S. recently came out with an article on book banning in schools. It slammed Moms For Liberty, which is a grassroots parental group fighting for the rights of parents in regards to their children’s education, health, and upbringing. Pen America made it seem like Moms For Liberty was working to restrict free speech. Co-founder of Moms For Liberty, Tiffany Justice joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss.