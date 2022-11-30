One-on-One with Chinese Communist Party expert, Simone Gao

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:51 PM PT – Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Some cities in China are easing COVID restrictions after people rose-up against the Communist government’s zero COVID-19 policy, censorship of dissent, and lack of free speech. The biggest protests since Tiananmen square began after a fire in an apartment building in Xinjiang last week killed 10. Many blame the strict COVID measures for slowing the emergency response. Simone Gao, a CCP expert joined OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss the impact of these protests.