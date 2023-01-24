One-on-one with CEO of Open The Books, Adam Andrzejewski

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:14 AM PT – Tuesday, January 24, 2023

According to an Open The Books investigation, thousands of public schools across the county have purchased curriculum-based videos that were produced by the wife of California’s governor.

The non-profit founded by Mrs. Newsom – The Representation Project has 4 documentary-style films for sale that feature pornographic images, promote gender ideology, and teach certain children to feel shame for their immutable characteristics.

The videos also feature the governor himself, depicted in a heroic light.

CEO of Open The Books, Adam Andrzejewski joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss his findings.