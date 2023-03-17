One-on-one with Board Certified Neurologist, Dr. Russell Surasky

OAN Newsroom
1:23 PM PT – Friday, March 17, 2023
A terrifying new street drug is sweeping through America. It’s gruesomely eating away at addict’s flesh. This dangerous substance is an animal tranquilizer called Xylazine, better known as Tranq. But it gets worse, Fentanyl, which is already responsible for deaths of tens of thousands of young Americans is now being mixed with Tranq.
Philadelphia has become ground zero for this destructive drug trend, but it’s spreading. Board certified neurologist, Dr. Russell Surasky joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss the growing problem.