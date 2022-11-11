One-on-One with Adam Weiss, the CEO of a political strategy and communications firm, AMWPR.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:10 PM PT – Friday, November 11, 2022

Two days after election day and the balance of power still hinges on some key races.

Especially three senate races; Arizona, Nevada, and the runoff in Georgia.

Republicans need to win two of these races in order to gain the majority in the upper chamber.

Democrats also need to win two of these three races in order to maintain control in the Senate.

The CEO of a political strategy and communications firm, AMWPR, Adam Weiss joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss these three pivotal midterm races.