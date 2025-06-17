On the brink: Is America being pulled into another war?

OAN’s Alicia Summers
3:19 PM – Tuesday, June 17, 2025
As the Israel-Iran war enters its sixth day, tensions are rising not only in the Middle East but here at home. President Trump has declared the U.S. has “complete and total control of the skies over Iran” and is demanding Iran’s Supreme Leader surrender—claiming the U.S. knows exactly where he’s hiding. While most agree Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon, voices like Senator Lindsey Graham are pushing for full-scale regime change, urging Trump to go “all in” for Israel. But a bipartisan resolution from Representatives Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna seeks to block any U.S. military involvement, arguing Congress—not just the President—should decide if America enters another war. With the risk of U.S. troops, military families, and taxpayer dollars being drawn into yet another Middle East conflict, questions remain: where is the line between supporting Israel and direct entanglement—and how close are we to crossing it? Retired air force special ops and national security expert Glenn Ignazio, who’s lived in the gray zone of military strategy, joins Alicia summers to discuss.