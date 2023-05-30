NYC Parents Refuse to Send Children to School Due to Migrants being Housed Inside

OAN’s Stephanie Myers
7:25 AM – Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Republicans, and even some democrats, warned how the expiration of Title 42 would cause a surge of migrants at the southern border. In New York City, more parents are refusing to drop their children off at some of the city’s public schools that are being used to shelter asylum seekers. One America’s Stephanie Myers speaks with the founder of the Guardian Angels and former republican mayoral candidate for New York City, Curtis Sliwa, about the matter.
