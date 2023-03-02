Nunes: GOP should probe “corruption” of former national security experts signing letter to sway election

OAN Newsroom
11:05 AM PT – Thursday, March 2, 2023
In the latest segment of an exclusive interview, former Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and CEO of Truth Social Devin Nunes tells One America News that the 51 former national security experts who signed a letter prior to the 2020 election saying the Hunter Biden lap top had “all the hallmarks of Russian disinformation,” is an example of political corruption which calls out for an investigation by the GOP House. One America’s John Hines has more from Washington.