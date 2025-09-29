North Carolina restaurant shooting leaves 3 dead, suspect in custody

Authorities in Southport, North Carolina confirm a deadly mass shooting at the American Fish Company that left three people dead and several others injured. Police say the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Nigel Edge, was taken into custody after what officials describe as a highly premeditated attack.
Investigators believe the suspect acted alone in what they call a targeted attack. Witnesses described a chaotic scene as patrons fled the waterfront restaurant. Officials say Edge, who has a history of lawsuits against the town and police, now faces multiple charges including first-degree murder, attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon.
