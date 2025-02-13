NIH Animal Testing Really About Lining Bureaucrats’ Pockets

OAN Staff Dana Alexa

10:02 AM – Thursday, February 13, 2025

The House oversight hearing on wasteful spending discussed experiments involving hormone-altering drugs on animals like mice, rats, and monkeys to study transgender issues – but for what purpose? Witnesses during testimony argued these studies were not only ethically questionable but also scientifically irrelevant to human biology.

One America’s Dana Alexa spoke with Justin Goodman – the Senior Vice President of the White Coat Waste Project.

