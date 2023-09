OAN’s Sam Valk

1:05 PM – Monday, September 11, 2023

New Mexico’s Democrat Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham suspends a portion of the 2nd Amendment in Albuquerque, causing outrage. One America’s Sam Valk broke down why the new policy saw so much opposition.

