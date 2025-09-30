National Guard deployed to Portland as Oregon sues Trump administration

President Trump has ordered 200 National Guard troops into Portland, Oregon, to protect federal facilities after weeks of unrest. The 60-day deployment faces fierce pushback, with Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield filing a federal lawsuit, citing violations of the Posse Comitatus Act. Governor Tina Kotek also argues the move escalates tensions and undermines state authority.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry is requesting 1,000 National Guard troops to combat rising crime in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Shreveport, citing local police shortages.



