Moms for Liberty Responds to Southern Poverty Law Center’s Labeling of Them as Extremists

OAN’s Alicia Summers
5:43 PM – Thursday, June 8, 2023
Moms for Liberty is among a slew of parental rights groups that have been labeled as ‘extremists’ by the Southern Poverty Law Center in its Annual Year in Hate and Extremism Report for 2022. SPLC claims that the non-profit is against student inclusion and tries to undermine public education. Moms for Liberty has gained national attention as a grassroots organization of parents fighting COVID lockdown measures in schools and removing sexually explicit, age-inappropriate books. Moms for Liberty Co-founder, Tina Descovich joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to respond to SPLC’s allegations.
