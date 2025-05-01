Mixed Economic Signals: Shrinking GDP, Inflation Cooling, Soaring Debt, and Trump’s Optimism for Future Growth

OAN’s Alicia Summers
1:32 PM – Thursday, May 1, 2025
The latest GDP numbers show the economy shrank by 0.3% last quarter, raising concerns about whether this is a retreat or a reset. Inflation has cooled to 2.3%, government spending is down 5.1%, and major investments in manufacturing and technology are signaling future growth. Private sector jobs remain strong, but the economic picture is mixed, with uncertainty around tariffs. A red flag is credit card debt hitting a record $1.2 trillion, while consumer spending surged in March. On top of that, Americans are now financing food deliveries, with DoorDash offering installment plans. Meanwhile, credit card debt continues to explode—a trend that started under Biden-flation and keeps climbing. Patrick Mueller, President of Bella Advisors, joins Alicia Summers to discuss the economic situation. President Trump also weighed in on the GDP report, blaming Biden’s policies for the stock market and calling for patience before the economic boom he believes is coming.