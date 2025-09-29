Michigan LDS Church shooting leaves 5 dead, including suspect, in Grand Blanc

Authorities in Grand Blanc, Michigan, confirmed that five people, including the suspected gunman, are dead after a deadly attack at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Officials say the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford, drove his vehicle into the church, set the building on fire using gasoline, and opened fire on worshippers.

Two victims died from gunshot wounds, and others remain hospitalized. FBI officials have taken the lead on the investigation, calling the tragedy an “act of targeted violence.” Law enforcement also responded to bomb threats at nearby churches following the attack.

First responders and church members were praised for their heroism in protecting children and moving congregants to safety. Authorities say the church is a total loss due to the fire, and the investigation is ongoing.



